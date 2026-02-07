Immokalee man arrested for allegedly trying to lure children while wearing mask

A 19-year-old Immokalee man has been arrested after Collier County deputies say he tried to lure a group of children walking home from school while wearing a mask.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Julian Valdez, 19. He is charged with luring and enticing a child while wearing a mask and public order crime – wearing a mask on the street, both felony offenses.

Detectives said Valdez was developed as a suspect during the investigation. Deputies located him at his residence Tuesday night, interviewed him and then took him into custody.

The arrest stems from a suspicious incident reported around 3:08 p.m. near Lake Trafford Elementary School.

According to deputies, a group of children told investigators they were walking home along Lake Trafford Road when a man stepped out from behind bushes and offered them a bag of chips, urging them to come closer.

One child told deputies the man then ducked back behind the bushes and put on a ski mask.

The children ran away, and deputies say the man briefly chased after them before turning around and leaving the area.

The children safely reached an adult, who reported the incident to the sheriff's office.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."