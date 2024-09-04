IMMOKALEE INFRASTRUCTURE: Project adding sidewalks, improved bus stops

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — For the past two years, construction crews have lined up and down Immokalee roads as they work on a $26.8 million infrastructure project.

Kris Cella, who does outreach for CMA on this construction project, said it will benefit everyone in the community.

"I think it's really going to improve the walkability and the safety in the community," Cella said.

IMMOKALEE INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVES as $28.6 mil project will finish before 2025

The project, partially funded by a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Grant, creates 20 miles of new sidewalk and drainage for Immokalee.

It also includes new bike paths, a bus transfer station and improved bus stops.

Crews broke the project into five phases and started in 2022.

Cella said phase one, two and three are done. The yellow section, area four, is 40% finished, and they just started on area five.

Locals tell Immokalee Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades the sidewalks are long overdue.

"This is a really vibrant area and important part of Collier County," Cella said.

Many people in Immokalee don't own cars and walking or riding the bus is their main mode of transportation, so the new street lighting, that's also a part of the project, will help everyone's safety.

"It's important when there's a walkable community to have the safety aspects of that for both bicyclists and for the pedestrians," Cella said.

Despite the delays from Hurricane Ian, the project is back on track.

Cella said crews plan to finish before the end of the year.