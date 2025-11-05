Immokalee food pantry sees increased demand after SNAP benefits pause and grocery store closure in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — At Catholic Charities on South 9th Street in Immokalee, community members come every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to get groceries from the food pantry.

Since SNAP benefits stopped, the organization said it's seeing more people come in for assistance. The community is also facing the challenge of the town's only full-service grocery store closing.

Jennifer Flores, the program's coordinator, said a lack of transportation is also impacting families in the community.

"Most of our members are, you know, farm workers or nursery workers landscaping. So a lot, you know, don't have vehicles. You know, to just travel over to the next town to purchase groceries. I feel like it's put a strain on our community," Flores said.

The food pantry serves 720 households each month and said it's preparing to serve even more following the Winn-Dixie closure in October.

"We wish we could give more, but we serve at least 720 households a month. So the need is there," Flores said.

For people like Valerie Layton, who is experiencing homelessness, the pantry provides essential support.

"I had lost everything when I was in jail. The clothing, the food, the soup kitchen, the showers, it helps out really good," Layton said.

Flores hopes the assistance reminds people that there's support right here in their community.

"I think the beautiful part is it, they don't lose their joy, they don't lose their spark, and they keep pushing forward," Flores said.

