Immokalee farm worker dies after being hospitalized for heatstroke

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — An Immokalee farm worker who came to the United States on an H-2A guestworker visa died late last week after being hospitalized with heatstroke.

Guevara's wife flew from Mexico to see him during his final moments:

Immokalee farm worker dies from heatstroke, leaving behind three young daughters

Marco Antonio Hernandez Guevara's death has prompted renewed calls for workplace safety reforms in the agricultural industry.

While he was hospitalized, his wife was rushed to the U.S. from Mexico on a humanitarian visa to be by his side. A GoFundMe campaign helped pay for her travel and celebration of life expenses.

The Coalition of Immokalee Workers released a statement indicating Guevara's death reflects broader workplace safety issues in agriculture.

"This is part of a systemic problem that the agricultural industry in general has had for decades, particularly those companies that benefit from the labor of farmworkers," the coalition said.

Reyna Jimenez.

Guevara's wife, Reyna Jimenez, mourned her loss in a short statement posted on August 27th.

"I would do anything to ensure that no one else ever has to go through what Marco and our family are going through today.”

Guevara is survivied by three daughters, ages 4, 8 and 14.

