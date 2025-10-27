Immokalee families brace for SNAP halt amid government shutdown

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Families in Immokalee are bracing the halt of SNAP benefits due to the government shutdown. This comes just shortly after the closure of the community's only grocery store.

Starting Nov. 1, the USDA said money will not be put into the SNAP program, until the government opens back up.

"People are going to suffer, a lot of people," Daniel Melvin said.

Click here to hear The Melvins speak to Immokalee Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo about the worries the community has:

Immokalee residents face potential food crisis as SNAP benefits halt and grocery store closes

For neighbors like Barbara and Daniel Melvin, the combined impact will be devastating to witness in their community.

"It's going to be very tough for this community and surrounding communities, because we need that. We depend on those subsidies and SNAP," Barbara Melvin said.

In 2022, the average household SNAP benefit was $274 a month, according to the USDA.

The Melvins said the community will have to come together like never before to weather this crisis.

"Everybody has to pitch in to help those that are in need. That's what this is all about," Daniel Melvin said.

Despite the challenges ahead, the Melvins believe Immokalee's tight-knit community will pull through.

"One thing I can say about the Immokalee community, we do work together. All the different races, we do try to come together and be there as one," Barbara Melvin said.

Here are some resources in the community:



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.