Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodImmokalee

Actions

IMMOKALEE CRIME SCENE: One person killed, homes blocked off

Collier County Deputies say there was a homicide at Farm Worker's Village
Immokalee Homicide
Fox 4
Collier County Sheriff's Office Detectives investigate a homicide at Farm Worker's Village
Immokalee Homicide
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jul 16, 2024

IMMOKALEE, Fla — Detectives worked through the early morning on Tuesday, investigating a homicide in Immokalee, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Fox 4 Community Correspondent, Bella Line took these pictures of the scene.

Immokalee Homicide Scene
Collier County Sheriff's Office Detectives investigate a homicide at Farm Worker's Village

She reports that detectives have yellow crime scene tape up in a large area where there are several multi-family homes on Alexander Circle. That's just off of State Road 29, in the Farm Worker's Village.

Investigators say one person was killed just before midnight on Monday.

Neighbors tell Line that they heard what sounded like gunshots Monday night. The sheriff's office would not confirm that.

Immokalee Homicide Scene
Collier County Sheriff's Office Detectives investigate a homicide at Farm Worker's Village

They have not said if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story. We will update it as soon as we get new information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023