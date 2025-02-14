HOWARD WAY: Renamed Immokalee street recognizes area's Black History

Watch Now
Eustis Avenue in Immokalee is now "Howard Way," recognizing Huey Howard, the region's first-ever Black cattle rancher.
Ella Rhoades
Collier County renamed Euistis Aveune to Howard Way after Huey Howard. Howard is considered SWFL's first Black cattle rancher. Fox 4's Ella Rhoades caught up with Howard to talk about the honor.
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Not many people can say they live on a street named after them, but in Immokalee, one long time resident can say exactly that. Collier County renamed Euistis Avenue to Howard Way in honor of Southwest Florida's first Black cattle rancher.

"I was tickled to death and everyone around me was tickled to death," Hue Howard said.

Howard's considered the first Black cattle rancher in Southwest Florida. Collier County said the new street name preserves Immokalee’s history.

Watch Immokalee Coummunity Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

He said, "I look back to see where I was and to see where I come from it's just a real blessing. I have to thank the Lord."

Immokalee Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades first met Howard last winter.

He, and his son who still works on the ranch, drove Rhoades around their 7,000 acres and showed her just a few of their 700 cows.

"I'm proud to know that they thought enough about me to do this," Howard said about the new street name.

Howard came to Immokalee in 1953. He said at first people wouldn't sell him land or cattle, but he was determined to achieve his dream.

Now, 72 years later the county renamed a street for the rancher.

He said, "That sunk in big time. Make me feel like I'm ten feet tall."

All of his family and the community turned out to celebrate. A name marking his achievement, legacy and a family business lasting more than a life time.

