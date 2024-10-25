HOW TO FIND AFFORDABLE HOUSING? More resources come to Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Finding a home is a challenge. Finding an affordable home adds another obstacle.

But, Maria Gonzalez is determined to help people find their a affordable forever home.

"We guide them make sure that they're prepared we give them classes for first time home buyers, so we're here to help out the community as much as we can," Gonzalez said.

She works for H.E.L.P., the Housing, Education, Lending Programs within the Collier County Housing Alliance.

The Naples-based office offers free services when it comes to budgets, loans, credit and more when looking for an affordable home rental or purchase.

Immokalee Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades met Gonzalez in one of Rural Neighborhoods affordable housing complexes in Immokalee.

It's a place she's helped people find their home.

"Our communities in Immokalee, they don't have all of the information, so it's important that we get it to them. We bring it to where they're at," Gonzalez said.

When the organization received a $10,000 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation, they wanted to use that money to make their resources more accessible and open a satellite office in Immokalee.

"They're actually one of the great partners that we're working with that are helping us bring some of these services to Immokalee," Gonzalez said.

When they meet with their Immokalee clients, it's all virtual, so face-to-face sessions makes it easier to connect and also spread this phrase: they're here to help.

Another bonus, they speak Spanish and Creole.

"Some things are a little difficult to translate, so if somebody already knows the language, it's very beneficial for the client themselves," Gonzalez said. "We want to make sure that they understand the verbiage and what's going on with their finances."

The Immokalee branch will open in 2025.

"We wanna help as many families as possible you know hopefully one day we'll with everybody's help we can end homelessness," she added.