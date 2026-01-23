Hertz Car Rental partners with Immokalee Technical College to address automotive worker shortage

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The automotive industry is facing a workforce shortage as experienced technicians age out of the field, prompting Hertz Car Rental to partner with Immokalee Technical College to train the next generation of car technicians.

The Estero-based car rental company is providing vehicles from their fleet for hands-on student training, addressing what they describe as a nationwide problem affecting their own operations and the broader industry.

"We know there's a gap, we feel it's really necessary to go and try to do something about it," said Paige Motes, a Hertz representative.

Students like Elloney McLaren entered the program with passion for the field, and he says he's been interested in cars his whole life.

"I'd rather do something I'm passionate about other than something that pays more," McLaren said.

Motes said their mission is straightforward.

"Helping people get jobs," Motes said.

The partnership provides real-world experience as automotive technology becomes increasingly complex.

James Reuss, the college's automotive instructor, emphasized the importance of hands-on training.

"Cars are really complex nowadays, and as a result, a lot of teaching goes into that," Reuss said.

Despite the current shortage, Reuss believes new graduates are entering the field at an opportune time.

"A massive part of the job sector is just about to open up," Reuss said.

The college's goal is to help students graduate debt-free while securing employment. For students like McLaren, the program offers valuable long-term skills.

"I feel like this is an amazing skill to have and will carry me out my whole life," McLaren said.

