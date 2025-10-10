FROM TRAGEDY TO ADVOCACY: Immokalee teen fights for farm worker mental health resources after losing his dad

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A high school senior from Immokalee is pushing for better mental health resources for farm workers after his father was killed by Collier County deputies in 2020, during what he describes as a mental health crisis.

"It hurt me a lot because after I lost my dad I basically had nothing left," Morales Jr. said.

Now 17 and living in Austin, Morales Jr. has transformed his pain into purpose, becoming an activist for farm worker rights and mental health access.

"After I lost my father, I decided to become an activist and to advocate for others," he said.

His father, Nicolas Morales Sr., worked grueling 15-hour days in Florida's fields for minimal pay. He says his father faced financial struggles, exposure to dangerous chemicals, and the stress of raising his son alone.

"I remember seeing my dad go to work at five in the morning just to make a couple amount of dollars," Morales Jr. said.

According to his son, Morales Sr. never had access to mental health treatment — a gap that Morales Jr. believes contributed to the tragedy.

"They really need, like, help, and I hope they can get better treatment in the fields," he said.

Now Morales Jr. works with organizations like the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, traveling across the country to speak about farm worker conditions and the barriers they face.

"I think it's very important to know the status of farm workers, because farm workers actually do get put through a lot of barriers," he said.

His ultimate goal is to create his own organization focused on helping families access basic resources and mental health support — ensuring other families don't experience the loss his did.

"There's always going to be a light at the end of the tunnel," Morales Jr. said.

