FROM CLASSROOM TO CONSTRUCTION: Immokalee students build homes and bright futures

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Students in Immokalee are getting hands-on experience in construction through an innovative learning lab that's preparing them for careers in the industry.

The program, a collaboration between The Immokalee Foundation, iTech, BCB Homes and Collier Enterprises, gives students practical skills while transforming empty land into beautiful homes in our Southwest Florida community.

"I just been, you know, alongside with my dad, but working construction. So that was, like, already in my mind, working construction," said David, a recent high school graduate. "So once they gave me the pathway options of what I had, construction called my name."

David has been with The Immokalee Foundation since he was 12-years-old. Now, he's heading to Florida Gulf Coast University to study construction management and credits the program with helping him find his career path.

Born and raised in Immokalee, Nereida joined the program after seeing her siblings participate.

"I feel honored, because not many students can be part of this, and it helps you, like decide what you want to do as you grow up, and they give you the experience to follow that career," Nereida said.

The learning lab serves as a critical component of the foundation's engineering and construction management pathway.

"The learning lab was created as a critical component to our curriculum for the engineering and construction management pathway. We created this ultimately to provide our students in that pathway hands-on experience and education," said Noemi Perez, President and CEO of The Immokalee Foundation.

Greg Brisson, President of BCB Homes, sees the program as an investment in both the students and the industry.

"These young people are learning skills that will hopefully get them into our construction industry in this area," Brisson said.

For students like David and Nereida, the program represents more than just learning construction skills—it's about building a stronger community.

"I've learned everything from the bottom up. Whenever people talk about construction, I don't feel left out. I feel like I know exactly what to talk about," David said.

Nereida sees the broader impact of their work: "I've seen how many people around see this as a poor community, but I feel like houses can be a part of changing that. Building makes the community more beautiful and stronger together."

