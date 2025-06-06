'They're in desperate need': Food distribution returns to Immokalee,

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — St. Matthews House has resumed food distribution in Immokalee after a two-month pause, providing essential support to families facing food insecurity in the community.

The organization's first distribution in two months took place at a new, more accessible location at Bethel Assembly of God Church, where people can now walk up or drive and park to receive assistance.

St. Matthew's House Community Impact Coordinator Manny Vasquez said, "Consistency is key for us to know that we can show up here and family have that trust that they're gonna drive all the way up, they're gonna walk for sometimes over an hour."

With rising costs of groceries and gas, one in four families in the area are experiencing food insecurity according to St. Matthew's House. The need is especially critical during summer months when children are out of school and families need to provide more meals at home.

"If you know that families are not able to get food because they cannot afford the bills, they cannot pay rent, they cannot pay the insurance on their car, so if you see them show up here, they're not just showing up because they want to. It's because they're in desperate need," Vasquez said.

Stela, an Immokalee mother of three and farm worker, depends on these distributions to provide fresh food for her family.

"Es una grande ayuda a tanto para nosotros y tanto para la comunidad. (It is a great help for both us and the community)," Stela said.

She received fresh eggplant, zucchini, cucumber and meat from the distribution which she can't afford to buy at the store.

"Como unas 50 a 70 dólares y esa es una un grande ahorro para para mí para la casa. (It's like 50 to 70 dollars and that's a big savings for me for the house)," Stela said.

For Stela, the nutritional benefits are just as important as the financial relief.

"Sí, ese es para el bien de su salud de los niños que coman algo saludable. (Yes, that is for the sake of your children's health that they eat something healthy)," she said.

Despite the high need in the community, Vasquez said they aren't seeing as many people as expected due to fears related to immigration enforcement.

"No matter who you are. You can just show up and get some food," Vasquez said.

The food distribution will be available every Friday morning at Bethel Assembly of God Church in Immokalee.

