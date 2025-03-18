Florida Highway Patrol investigates hit-and-run in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run.

Troopers said a driver going north in the right lane on the north I-75 entrance ramp, from Immokalee Road, at the same time as a second vehicle going north in the left lane of the highway. The first driver tried to change into the left lane, where the second driver was. Instead, the left side of this driver hit the right side of the second car.

After the crash, the first driver fled.

However, troopers later found their damaged vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information is asked to contact FHP by calling FHP.

