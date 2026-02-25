IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A new hangar has opened at the Immokalee Airport, marking the completion of the first phase of a 12-year master development plan that county commissioners said will bring significant economic growth to the region.

Global Flight Training Solutions built the new hangar as part of a five-phase project that will eventually include additional hangars, maintenance facilities, and cargo operations.

Click here to see Immokalee Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with CEO and President of Global Flight Training Solutions.

FIRST PHASE COMPLETE: Immokalee Airport opens new hangar as part of a 12-year master development plan

Victor Costello, president and CEO of Global Flight Training Solutions, said the project grew out of a need identified at the airport.

"We found out that there's a problem with private jet storage, or business jet storage. So we built two hangars about three years ago, filled with business jets, and now we built another four," Costello said.

Collier County Commissioner Bill McDaniel said the development extends beyond the airport itself.

"This is real commerce. This is what makes economies burst. Infrastructure is the key to success. Bring the infrastructure in, give people a mechanism to move their goods and services to and through our community. And this is exactly what we're doing," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said when the airport's north runway expands to 10,000 feet, it will be able to handle cargo flights carrying agricultural products grown in Immokalee.

Costello said the impact of the airport's growth is already being felt in the community.

"If you notice the activity levels in the last five years between aircraft movements, it's significantly, probably up 600%. That brings more economic benefits to the town. A lot of the people that work with us are locals. We're very proud of the community, and we want to continue that," Costello said.

The full build-out of the airport is expected to take 10 to 15 years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.