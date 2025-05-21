First-generation student celebrates milestone with Immokalee Foundation

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The Immokalee Foundation is celebrating nearly 100 students graduating from high school, university, technical college and law school this year, with each graduate having their own special journey to success.

Kayly, the salutatorian of her class at Immokalee High School with a 5.92 GPA, is among those celebrating this significant milestone.

"The Immokalee Foundation truly opened doors for me. Without them, I don't think I would've had access to other opportunities or going to UF," Kayly said.

Since joining the foundation in eighth grade, Kayly has participated in the Health Care Career Pathway program, which provided her with opportunities including an internship at Physicians Regional in Naples.

She said The Immokalee Foundation has become a part of her family over the years.

The Immokalee Foundation CEO Noemi Perez explained that the organization supports students from kindergarten through post-secondary education.

"We provide them exposure, but also limitless opportunities for them to really think big and dream," Perez said.

For Kayly's parents, watching their daughter graduate represents a profound achievement. Neither of them completed high school, making Kayly the first in her family to reach this educational milestone.

"No sé ni cómo agradecerles ellos les dan mucha orientación les ayudan les les hacen reuniones, les dicen que van a hacer aquí y allá porque nosotros no sabemos nada como ayudarla a ella," Kayly's mother Ricarda said.

That translates to: "I don't even know how to thank them. They give them a lot of guidance, they help them, they hold meetings, they tell them what they're going to do here and there because we don't know anything about how to help her."

Kayly believes her education will impact generations to come.

"Change the lives for my future children," Kayly said.

She hopes to inspire other first-generation students to pursue their educational dreams.

"They can reach their goals with guidance and help like with what The Immokalee Foundation has done for me," Kayly said.

Kayly will start at University of Florida this fall where she'll study nursing.

