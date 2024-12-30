First families move into long-awaited affordable housing site in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Almost one year after the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance announced its newest affordable housing community, families are finally moving into spacious apartments they can call home.

On Monday, 16 families began moving into the first three buildings of the long-awaited housing complex, which is designed to help those struggling to afford basic housing.

The property is nestled near a preserve, at the corner of N 19th St and Lake Trafford Rd. The rent is capped at 30% of a family’s income, making it a lifeline for many in the community.

“Before coming here, we were living in uncomfortable conditions—in one room with a family of five,” said Jean Santana, who has lived in Immokalee for six years. “We rented a room from an owner in a house, and that’s why we applied for this house when we heard about it.”

Santana, who recently moved into one of the new units with his family, described his new home with gratitude. “We have a kitchen, we have two toilets, we have a beautiful living room, and we have a dining room. Everything is okay, so I have nothing to complain about,” he said.

The Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance says this project is only the beginning. Seven more buildings are planned, and once completed, the community will provide safe, hurricane-resistant housing for 128 families.

Julie Borden, a board member of the alliance, shared the emotional impact of the project. “Lots of tears. We’ve had a lot of joyful tears,” she said. “These families have been living in conditions you cannot even imagine—upward of 10 to 12 people in one dilapidated trailer. And it’s taken so much of their income to live that way," Borden added.

The alliance is still fundraising to cover the project’s total cost, estimated at $30 million. The completed community will feature a soccer field, playground, and community center.

