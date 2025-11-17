FHP: Two teens dead after Collier County crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said two 19-year-olds are dead after a crash on Immokalee Road Friday night.

FHP said a westbound Honda Accord crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a green Ford Mustang head-on. Troopers said it happened just before midnight, about three miles west of Camp Keais Road.

FHP said the Honda ended up on the north shoulder and the Mustang on the south shoulder.

The 19-year-old Honda driver was from Ave Maria, troopers said, and died at the scene.

The 19-year-old Mustang driver was from Immokalee. Troopers said he was rushed to Gulf Coast Medical Center, where he later died.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.