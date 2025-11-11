Emergency shelter in Immokalee opens as temperatures drop in Southwest Florida

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cold front moving through Southwest Florida has prompted St. Matthews House to open its emergency shelter as temperatures drop and people experiencing homelessness seek warmth.

The St. Matthews House Friendship Lodge opens its emergency shelter whenever temperatures fall below 55 degrees, according to Director Simon Maier. He said the need for services increases significantly during cold weather events.

Click here to see Immokalee Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with Simon Maier about how they are helping the community:

Emergency shelter opens as temperatures drop in Southwest Florida

"What we see when the weather drops, a lot of people come to our doors and we hand out blankets and sandwiches, and some of them, they decide to stay the night. But a lot of them, they just take those resources and they move on," Maier said.

The emergency shelter operates separately from the organization's regular 90-day program, which is currently at capacity. However, Maier emphasized that space remains available in the emergency shelter for those who need it.

"We just want to make sure that people are comfortable, because we understand when it's getting cold out there, it's really hard for people experiencing homelessness," Maier said.

The emergency shelter is open from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the cold snap, providing a place to stay overnight for community members in need.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.