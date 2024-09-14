DUI crash kills a child and woman after car hits Immokalee building

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Tragedy struck in Immokalee on Friday when a car crashed into a local business, leaving two people dead, including a child, and multiple others injured. The accident occurred near First Street at the Physical Therapy Center Of Immokalee, where witnesses quickly jumped into action to help.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), 24-year-old Walner Nelson, the driver of the vehicle, is facing two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide, among other charges. Nelson sustained only minor injuries and has been booked into the Collier County Jail.

Collier County Sheriff's Office Walner Nelson's booking photo from a 2023 charge of obstruction of any officer.

Healthcare workers nearby, who asked to remain anonymous, said they heard the crash and immediately rushed outside to assist the victims.

“The adrenaline was so high at that moment. All we were thinking about was helping, getting people out,” one witness said.

Upon reaching the vehicle, they found five people inside — two adults and three children. Tragically, the adult woman in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We heard the baby crying, so we opened the doors, got the baby out, and then we got the second baby out," one of the healthcare workers recalled.

However, their attention soon turned to a 13-year-old boy who was in the rear of the vehicle. Despite their efforts, the boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Unfortunately, we had a third kid in the back, and that became a priority to be honest," the witness said.

In addition to the fatalities, two people inside the physical therapy business were seriously injured. The healthcare workers noted that speeding is a recurring issue in the area.

Fox 4 Speed limit is 35MPH on that particular stretch of 1st street.

“The best thing we can have here on our roads are speed bumps," said one of the workers. "Speed limit signs are there, but nobody follows them. I just need people to slow down. I want to make it home to my family."

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.