IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The Guadalupe Center in Immokalee brought second graders to Hideaway Beach on Marco Island for their annual Buddy Day event, giving many children their first experience at the beach.

"My dream has come true," said Pedro, a second grade student.

Click here to see Immokalee Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with the kids about their beach day.

'DREAM COME TRUE': Second graders experience beach for first time during Guadalupe Center's annual Buddy Day

"It's a special day, because our students are able to experience different opportunities, like going to the beach, looking for seashells, learning about birds," said Dawn Montecalvo, president and CEO of Guadalupe Center.

The Guadalupe Center is an early education center with the mission to break the cycle of poverty through education. During their beach trip, children rotated through different learning stations.

"We explore the beach. We do shelling, we look at books, we learn about birding," said Bill Dempsey, president of the Guadalupe Center Board of Trustees.

For more than 25 years, Buddy Day has paired second graders with community volunteers for a day of learning and exploration at the beach.

"It's really great to bring two generations together and each learning from each other and becoming friends and buddies," Montecalvo said.

"It's an amazing day where buddies, these are older people, come enjoying with these young, wonderful children to share the love," Dempsey said.

For many students, the experience was unforgettable.

"I've never been to the beach," one student said.

"I love buddy day," said another.

"I like the beach, its the best day ever," a third student shared.

"I'm happy because I want to learn more about seashells," another child added.

According to Dempsey, the event creates a strong bond between the Marco Island and Immokalee communities while providing second graders with memories that will last a lifetime.

"It's the best day ever," another student said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.