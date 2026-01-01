Four killed in multi-vehicle crash on State Road 82 in Immokalee after head-on collision

UPDATE:

A deadly multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of State Road 82 in Immokalee early Thursday morning, killing four people and injuring two others.

The crash happened shortly after midnight, prompting the closure of SR-82 between Church Road and Corkscrew Road while Florida Highway Patrol investigators worked the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies received the initial call at 12:22 a.m. and assisted Florida Highway Patrol with traffic control.

FHP's crash report indicates three vehicles were involved: a Kia Forte, a Subaru Ascent, and a Kia Sedona.

Investigators say the Kia Forte was traveling east on SR-82 and attempted to pass the Kia Sedona by entering the westbound lane. The Kia Forte then collided head-on with the Subaru Ascent, which was traveling west. Following the initial impact, the Kia Forte rotated and struck the Kia Sedona.

The driver of the Kia Forte, a 30-year-old woman from Immokalee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru Ascent, a 51-year-old woman from Fort Myers, and one passenger were also pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger from the Subaru was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and later died. Two additional passengers from the Subaru sustained serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Kia Sedona, a 41-year-old man from Naples, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

