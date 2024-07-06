DEADLY ACCIDENT: Pedestrian hit and killed by two vehicles on State Road 82

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 21-year-old woman from Immokalee was hit and killed while walking in the westbound lane of State Road 82 (SR-82).

FHP said an SUV and a sedan were both headed west on SR-82, just south of Corkscrew Road.

They say the SUV, driven by a 63-year-old woman from Immokalee, ran into the pedestrian who was walking in the road.

Then, FHP said the pedestrian was also struck by the sedan that was following behind, driven by a 27-year-old man from Immokalee.

While both drivers were uninjured, FHP said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.