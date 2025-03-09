IMMOKALEE, Fla — Imagine a huge herd of cows making its way through the streets of a town – well, that was actually the reality at the 2025 Immokalee Cattle Drive and Jamboree! Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski went there to see how this event honors Immokalee’s pioneer roots.

Watch the moment the cows took over main street:

COWS ON PARADE: Immokalee’s cattle drive brings rancher history to life

The cattle herd and ranchers on horseback made their way down Main Street to Roberts Ranch to kick off the event. Cattle ranching has been a way of life in Immokalee for generations, dating back to the earliest Florida pioneers.

Moses Jumper, Jr. says he grew up in the business, learning from his mother and grandmother – who once drove cattle into town with her dogs to barter for goods.

Austin Schargorodski Moses Jumper Jr., Immokalee cattle rancher

“We’ve been raising cattle for a long time. So, I’m glad Immokalee is keeping their museum alive and events like this going to show people how we used to live back in the day,” said Jumper.

But the cattle drive is just the start. From alligator wrestling and live music to local vendors serving up Florida favorites, the Immokalee Jamboree brings rancher history to life.