IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that they said happened Monday night in Immokalee.

Deputies told Fox 4 that the call came to them around 6:47 p.m. on July 21. They said one person was struck in the arm in the shooting, though their current condition is unclear. There is no word on arrests, yet.

The sheriff's office believes this act of violence was isolated. Meanwhile, the investigation is still open, as of Tuesday morning.