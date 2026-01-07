IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A college student from Immokalee is proving that where you come from doesn't define what you can accomplish, and he says the Guadalupe Center changed his life.

Adrian Guzman started his nonprofit "Society Born Again" while studying at St. John's University in Minnesota. His mission is simple but powerful.

"My whole thing is I want the community to give back to their own community," Guzman said.

Watch to see Immokalee Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with Guzman about his nonprofit:

College student from Immokalee proves hometown doesn't define future success

The 19-year-old has organized toy drives and food distributions for families in Immokalee. His efforts have stemmed from the hardships his neighbors in Immokalee have been facing, from ICE raids to becoming a food desert.

His most recent toy drive helped children at Village Oaks Elementary, where he was a tutor.

"Seeing the kids, when you walked in, seeing the kids, Mr. Adrian, Mr. Adrian. And then, you know, their faces light up, because I knew so many of them," Guzman said.

Guzman's efforts have now inspired other young people to get involved. A group of high school seniors recently raised $2,000 to help 12 families affected by ICE raids.

"If you tell my freshman self, this is where I would be, I would tell myself that like I would be lost words," Guzman said.

Jim Ragusa from the Guadalupe Center says Guzman embodies their values.

"The way he's taken things on to make a difference for others and pay it forward is something that we always encourage, but he really embodies that," Ragusa said.

And for young people who feel stuck, Guzman has this advice.

"Never let where you're from stop you to do what you want to do," Guzman said.

