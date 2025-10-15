CLOSING ITS GATES: Lazy Springs Recreational Park to close permanently after 13 years

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Lazy Springs Recreational Park, located along State Road 82 in Immokalee, has served the community for 13 years. Now, it will close at the end of next month. However, the closure isn't due to lack of business or community support, according to Collier County Commissioner Bill McDaniel.

"Lazy Springs has been dedicated to supporting families that want to come and recreate outdoors, and so we're sad to see it go away," McDaniel said.

The issue stems from a change in land ownership. McDaniel, who leases the land, explained that the park operated under a lease agreement, and the property has been sold to new owners.

"When you don't own the land, you're subject to a lease. That's what we were operating under, and the property sold," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said the new owners plan to use the land for mining sand and gravel, marking the end of an era for local families who relied on the recreational space.

For neighbors in the area, the loss is particularly difficult to accept.

"Lazy Springs is the only place that we have that is local, that we could come out and hang out with our friends and family," Melissa Silva said.

Judith Seva emphasized the park's role in bringing families together.

"It's one of the few places where families can come and enjoy themselves and spend quality time with each other," Seva said.

Yoshi Smith encourages community members to make the most of the remaining time.

"Get out here and take advantage of it. Come out here and build more memories," Smith said.

For those seeking alternative recreational options, the Redneck Mud Park remains open in Punta Gorda.

Lazy Springs Recreational Park will permanently close its gates on Nov. 30.

