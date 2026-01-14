ALDI BY APRIL?: Here's why people in Immokalee should be hopeful

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — For nearly three months, people in Immokalee have lived without a grocery store after the local Winn-Dixie closed in late October. Many neighbors were concerned when rumors spread online that Aldi was no longer planning to open in the community.

Collier County Commissioner Bill McDaniel cleared up the confusion, confirming that Aldi is still coming to Immokalee.

"Aldi is coming, slated opening time per them, not me, but per them is 60 to 90 days," McDaniel said.

The news brings relief to neighbors like Jonas Mervilous, who has watched the empty parking lot where the grocery store once operated.

"This parking lot is empty, but in a few months, it's not going to be empty, and I think we'll be back to our normal norm," Mervilous said. "The people here are like, they can't wait. Like, this is, like, we need it tomorrow, so just even have a date is just a big weight lifted off of the community shoulders."

McDaniel said he spoke directly with the plaza owner, Mr. Royal, last Friday, who confirmed Aldi's plans to open in the former Winn-Dixie location.

However, McDaniel noted a potential challenge for some shoppers. He said a federal food desert designation could prevent SNAP and WIC recipients from shopping at Aldi due to the store's limited selection of name-brand products.

"Aldi doesn't sell very many name brand products, so I'm working with Mario Diaz Balart's office on that singular issue," McDaniel said.

Aldi did not respond to a request for comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.