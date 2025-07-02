After five-year wait, First Street in Immokalee getting much-needed lighting

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — After five years of waiting, First Street in Immokalee is finally getting the lighting it needs to keep people safe.

Walking to work shouldn't be dangerous, but with no light posts, First Street remains dark in the early and late hours of the day.

Phase one of the First Street Pedestrian Safety Project will bring 11 new light poles to First Street. The project aims to protect the backbone of the Immokalee community — the workers who make the town run.

"It's going to help the backbone, the backbone of our community, which is our blue collar workers, the guys and women that wake up at three in the morning and they're walking to the bus stop, they're walking to the stores. So those lights are going to help those people out," said Bernardo Barnhart, an Immokalee native and member of the Rotary Club.

Phase one has an expected completion date by early next year. Phase two will include crosswalk and lighting enhancements.

