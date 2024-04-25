"Unlike any place else": Veterans nursing home coming to Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — A veterans nursing home that will house 120 veterans and serve other vets across Collier County is making headway.

Warrior Homes of Collier, a 100% philanthropically funded organization, was founded by Dale Mullin.

His mission is unlike the ones he's had on the battlefield as a Vietnam vet. This one is about finding housing for local veterans, but he says it has not been easy.

According to the US Department of Veteran Affairs, there are nearly 22,000 veterans currently living in Collier County.

"When you get into veterans that have cognitive needs or that are mental health-related, it is very difficult for them to live in a group home with other people," said Mullin.

Now, a $30,000,000 veterans campus is coming to the county, to help bridge the gap.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Veteran Affairs and county commissioners had an update on the project, with a large crowd of support and excitement from the leaders.

“We believe it will be unlike any place else in Florida," said Burt Saunders, Commissioner for District 3. "We want to recognize the dedication of our veterans and pay them back for what they’ve done for us.”

"This is going to be one of my proudest moments of anything I've ever accomplished in my life if we see this through to the end," said Dan Kowal, Commissioner for District 4 and US Army veteran.

The facility will go on the Golden Gate Golf Course, which will include:



military museum

veterans center

nursing home for up to 120 veterans

rehabilitation facilities and much more

However, it is not expected to open until July of 2029 and Mullin says the issue needs to be faced now.

"We should eliminate the homeless veterans, there should not be any veterans needing housing in this county," said Mullin.

We are still a long way out from the veteran's facilities opening, but Fox 4's Golden Gate Community Correspondent Bella Line will let you know when that will happen.