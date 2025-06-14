GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A small plane made an emergency landing in an open field in Collier County on Friday, with both occupants escaping without injuries.

Plane forced to emergency land in Collier County field

The aircraft came down in a field off Desoto Boulevard North and 6th Avenue Northeast, away from homes and public roads, before coming to a stop in a wooded area.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office deployed their aviation unit to help reach the two people on board, including the pilot, after the plane landed in a difficult-to-access wooded area.

Officials have notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who will investigate what caused the emergency landing.

We are continuing to gather information about what led to the incident and will provide updates as they become available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.