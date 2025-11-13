One hospitalized in Golden Gate fire on Sunshine Boulevard

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — The Greater Naples Fire Department said one person is hospitalized after a fire in Golden Gate, Wednesday night.

They told us it started in the breaker box, though the cause is still under investigation. Crews said that by the time they showed up, everyone was out of the house. However, one person did go to the hospital.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office posted at 5:40 p.m. that Sunshine Blvd. in Golden Gate was closed in both directions due to the structure fire. It opened again around 7 p.m.

We are working to learn more about what happened.

The Red Cross is assisting those involved, according to the fire department.