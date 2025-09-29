Investigators say a man tried to lure a girl from a Golden Gate school bus stop

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student reported a stranger approached her on the way to her bus stop Thursday morning.

Deputies say the girl was walking near Heritage Circle off of Green Blvd when she reported that a man on a bike stopped and began talking to her.

WATCH AS CCSO SHARES INFORMATION ON HOW PARENTS CAN KEEP THEIR KIDS SAFE:

Collier deputies investigate luring incident at Golden Gate bus stop; boosts patrols

The girl later reported the encounter to authorities and provided a description of the suspect, however other details about the interaction were redacted from the report.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office did not release a detailed description of the man

“We take any allegation seriously; we do a thorough investigation. We interview witnesses, we look for people in the community to help us out,” said Lt. Brian Sawyer of the Sheriff’s Office Prevention & Misdemeanor Services Division.

The Sheriff’s Office would not discuss specific details of the investigation but said it is being treated as an attempted luring incident. Deputies say patrols are being increased around bus stops in the Golden Gate area.

“This is about erring on the side of caution — making sure parents feel safe, kids feel safe,” Sawyer said.

The latest incident comes about a month after a similar encounter near Sunshine Boulevard, roughly a mile away. In that case, a teenage girl told deputies a man wearing a hoodie and black mask tried to lure her away. No arrests have been made in either case.

While the sheriff’s office says the two cases do not indicate a pattern, officials encourage parents to discuss safety with their children.

“If you can have a buddy, that’s perfect. Be aware of your surroundings, carry some type of communication device, and don’t be afraid to change your routine. If something doesn’t feel right, go back home. There’s no point in putting yourself in danger,” Sawyer said.

On Monday as kids arrived, no deputy patrol cars were seen near the bus stop where the incident was reported.

Deputies ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers or the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line.