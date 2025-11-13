Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Governor Ron DeSantis to speak at ICE press conference, Thursday

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Press Conference in Miramar, Thursday, Nov. 13.

His office said the press conference will also have U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director, Madison Sheahan. They will also be joined by State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director, Anthony Coker. Finally, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass is also scheduled to speak.

The event will be at the ICE-ERO Center Miramar on SW 145th Avenue in Miramar, Florida at 9 a.m.

Fox 4 will post updates about what he announces.

