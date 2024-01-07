Golden Gate neighbors continue their fight against rezoning

NAPLES, Fla. — The neighbors of 7th Avenue Northwest have come together once again in protest against the Mason Classical Academy development from coming to their neighborhood, but this time with people from all over Collier County joining in.

Related Story: WHO'S RIGHT, GOLDEN GATE? People fight new school as supporters call out threats (fox4now.com)

In early December, Fox 4's Bella Line introduced you to the neighbors of 7th Avenue Northwest who live near Vanderbilt Beach Road and Collier Boulevard, a rapidly growing area. This area is a current option for an extension of the Mason Classical Academy.

Neighbors say their message is not anti-education, but anti-rezoning of their "quiet oasis."

However, the Executive Director of MCA has told Fox 4 that a location has not been set-in-stone yet for the new school.

On Sunday, people from all over Collier County joined them with signs that said "No way MCA" and "No rezoning 7th Avenue Northwest." Plus, local artists from the area played music supporting the protest.

“We’ve all had enough of our residential property being bought and developed and rezoned into commercial use," said Richard Conover, protest coordinator and resident on 7th Avenue Northwest. "It’s ruining the quality of life here in the estates."

Conover tells Fox 4, that despite his efforts to speak with the school, he claims he has yet to hear anything from the Mason Classical Academy on the matter.

Fox 4 will continue to keep you up to date as the story develops.