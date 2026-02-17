COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors in Golden Gate Estates are divided over plans for a new 150-foot cell tower that would boost reception for several providers including T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T.

The proposed tower would be located off Everglades Boulevard North and 16th Avenue Northeast, sparking debate among residents about property values and the rural character of the area.

WATCH AS NEIGHBORS WEIGH IN ON THE PROPOSED TOWER IN THE GOLDEN GATE ESTATES:

Golden Gate Estates neighbors clash over planned cell tower on Everglades Blvd North

"That 150-foot tower — that you can interestingly see from 18 miles away — that is incongruent with the Golden Gate Rural Master Plan," said David who requested we refer to him by only his first name.

David, who is building his home on the street where the tower would be constructed, started a petition to stop the project after moving to the area with his wife two years ago.

"People will be concerned when they invest a ton of money in their homes — and research has shown it can decrease property values by up to 20%," David explained among other issues.

The developer says the tower would feature a camouflaged design to blend in with the surrounding area.

However, other neighbors support the project, citing poor cell reception that makes daily life difficult. Kyle Coggi, a local realtor, says he struggles with connectivity issues at his home.

"If I'm home and I'm not connected to Wi-Fi, I don't get reception at all," Coggi said.

Coggi supports the tower construction because reliable phone service is essential for his business.

"I'm definitely for it — because I'm a realtor, so phone calls I definitely need to get and if I miss a phone call, that's my business," Coggi explained.

County officials are hosting a neighborhood information meeting about the proposed tower on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park Community Center for people who want to learn more about the project.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.