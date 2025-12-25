Golden Gate couple seeks justice after claiming neighbor shot their dog

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A Golden Gate couple is demanding justice after they say their neighbor shot and killed their beloved dog Clyde just days after Thanksgiving.

Beatrice and Cory Cooper say the incident happened when Clyde was waiting just outside their gate. Beatrice Cooper says she was on her way to let the dog inside when she heard a gunshot.

"It was a gunshot right here in the neck, blood coming out, and I was basically telling him goodbye," Beatrice Cooper said.

The Coopers say their next-door neighbor pulled the trigger. Although Clyde was still alive after being shot, Cory Cooper says he had to end the dog's suffering.

"When I shot him, his tail stopped, completely stopped," Cory Cooper said.

The couple called 911 immediately and filed a police report. However, the report states the neighbor's son claimed Clyde had gone onto their property and killed their cat.

The Coopers say they were shocked by the incident because they believed their neighbors loved Clyde. They even claim their neighbor would take the dog for walks without telling them.

"I believe he cared for our dog and felt comfortable that he at least liked our dog," one of the Coopers said.

The couple says they want justice for what happened to their pet.

"I waited 3 weeks and that's enough," they said.

According to the police report, the body of the neighbor's cat was taken away, however, the Coopers refused to provide Clyde's body for investigation.

I reached out to the neighbor for their side of the story but have not heard back.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says this case remains under investigation.

