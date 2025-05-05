Driver crashes into building in Golden Gate City

GOLDEN GATE CITY, Fla. — No one is injured after a driver crashed into a building over the weekend, according to the Greater Naples Fire Department.

On Saturday, May 3 just after noon, crews were called about an SUV that crashed into two apartment buildings that had people inside. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the driver, according to fire crews.

One building had minor damage. The second has significant structural damage to a load-bearing wall.

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue USAR Team responded and crews quickly stabilized the structure using a temporary Paratech T-Spot Shore inside a bedroom.

Once the SUV was safely removed, they installed a more secure shoring system and sealed the damaged wall with blue tarps to protect the building.

Red Cross was called and responded for family support.