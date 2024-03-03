Deputies search for Golden Gate fatal stabbing suspect

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 33-year-old Vicente Ramirez. They say he stabbed two men, killing one of them.

CCSO says deputies responded to El Catrin Sports Bar and Nightclub off Collier Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. One had been stabbed seven times, deputies say.

Both of them were rushed to Gulf Coast Medical Center by medical helicopter, where one died before getting there.

The other man is still fighting for his life.

A spokesperson says an arrest warrant has been issued for Ramirez who will be charged with second-degree murder.

Ramirez is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with an "LA" tattoo on his right thumb.

They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office.