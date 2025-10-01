Deputies: Golden Gate man lured girl into vacant unit, charged with child crimes

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — New police documents are revealing what led to the arrest of a man in Golden Gate, charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.

According to the report, a young girl reported to a school deputy that she was walking to her old bus stop and was approached by a man on Sept. 25. She said he referred to himself as "Coach C."

He was later identified as Cleannord Saintil.

She said Saintil was talking to her about sports, but then asked if she wanted to make some money.

The child told him no, the report said. According to the report, Saintil told her to crawl through the window of a vacant unit in the Mer Soleil Apartments. She told the deputy out of fear, she did.

The report said Saintil asked her for sex and she said no. The child said she was able to leave, but Saintil gave her his number.

A deputy said they had a similar case involving a student approached by Saintil, offering help with athletics and money.

After pulling a photo from that case, another deputy said he recognized Saintil from prior interactions with him.

Detectives went to the vacant unit at the apartment complex where the report said they found an open condom in the bedroom closet and a wrapper from it in another bedroom.

The sheriff's office said a photo lineup was shown to the victim in the case, who identified them as Saintil.

The same day as the report by the child, the sheriff's office said the Real Time Operation Center tracked a male matching the description of Saintil.

Deputies said they tracked him on his bike near the Mer Soleil Apartments.

On Sept. 30, the sheriff's office said they tracked him onto 16th Place Southwest and deputies stopped him.

"Cleannord Saintil, identified by his Florida ID card, declined the opportunity to provide a statement to detectives stating he had the wrong guy and wished to speak to his attorney," the report said.

Saintil is charged with lewd or lascivious behavior and kidnapping/false imprisonment of a child under 13-years-old.