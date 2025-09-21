Deputies arrest Golden Gate murder suspect

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a homicide suspect connected to the killing of a 54-year-old man.

According to deputies, 22-year-old Anthony Michael Felix tried to rob Juan Coc Xo on Aug. 17 on 41st Terrace SW in Golden Gate.

The sheriff's office said Xo and a friend were walking home when Felix pulled up in a car. When Xo refused to give Felix anything, deputies said Xo was shot. They said Felix, who is homeless, was the shooter.

Deputies said they found Xo lying on the ground next to a white SUV in the front yard of a home. According to a police report, deputies immediately began CPR on Xo, but he did not survive his injuries.

The sheriff's office arrested Felix on Sunday, Sept. 21 around 1:54 a.m. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Vanderbilt Road and U.S. 41 where they found Felix in the passenger seat.

He was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree murder.