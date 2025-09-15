Crews bring in extra water resources to fight Golden Gate house fire

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — Firefighters across Collier County rushed to a house fire in Golden Gate that sparked on Monday afternoon.

According to North Collier Fire, the fire was at a home on 20th Avenue NE.

A spokesperson said a second alarm was called, meaning more resources were needed, because a lack of water. First responders brought in water tender trucks to help extinguish the fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. However, there were pets in the home and the spokesperson is working to determine if they made it out.

Investigators are at the scene trying to figure out what caused the fire.