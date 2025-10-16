Collier-Lee Honor Flight postponed due to government shutdown, organizers say

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Mission 29 of Collier-Lee Honor Flight is postponed, according to organizers. It had been originally scheduled for October 18.

Organizers said they talked to other honor flight groups, and had been contacted by veterans and guardians who are concerned about the effects of the shutdown and protests.

The group's Facebook page wrote that there is ongoing uncertainty around public safety including the No Kings Protests in Washington, a lack of National Park Police, air traffic control shortages, and essential services possibly being unavailable such as restrooms.

They said they are working to reschedule Mission 29, possibly for the spring.