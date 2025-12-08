Collier Co. weighs public emergency to fix rural roads for first responders

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County commissioners are considering declaring a public emergency to spend $1.5 million repairing more than 30 rural roads they say are impassable to first responders, but some property owners oppose the plan.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with one property owner who says he's concerned with the traffic it could bring:

According to the Collier County Commissioners agenda, the county wants to use general fund money to fix roads like Smith Road in rural Naples, where emergency vehicles allegedly cannot access properties. The county says all roads must be accessible to protect public health, safety and welfare.

However, property owner John Nebus questions the necessity of the repairs and worries about increased traffic in the peaceful rural area.

"That's why I bought the Ag-land, was the peace and quiet, just to get away from it all and now they're bringing it right to us," Nebus said.

Nebus maintains that emergency services already access his area without problems.

"The Sheriff's deputy has been out here, the ambulance has been out here, waste management comes out every two days, three days out here, so I don't know what emergency there is," Nebus said.

He says he has been maintaining the road himself for years and fears paved roads will attract unwanted traffic to the rural community.

"They're going to bring more traffic out here, why are you paving roads if there's no traffic? Now you're going to pave roads and bring a bunch more traffic out here," Nebus said.

While one property owner who declined to speak on camera supports paved roads, most residents Line spoke with agreed with Nebus's concerns about the county's plan.

Greater Naples Fire, which serves the area, is looking into the matter according to a spokesperson.

Commissioners will vote on the public emergency declaration Tuesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.