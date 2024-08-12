GATEWAY, Fla — School is back in session, but the first day back looked a little different for Treeline Elementary School students.

A water main break on Treeline Avenue put the school on a boil water notice.

Treeline Elementary posted on Facebook Monday morning and says the kitchen staff received water jugs for washing and boiling water for cooking.

Watch Gateway Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

Water main break impacts first day of school at Treeline Elementary

Hand washing stations were also delivered to the school.

The water main break caused a traffic backup with school drop off as well.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a water main break on Treeline Avenue placed the area under a boil water notice.

In February, a water main broke too.

On Monday, the city removed the broken pipe and began repairs.

People who live nearby like Paul Maniscolo say they're frustrated this has become a consistent issue.

"I saw there's a water main break on Treeline. It's the first day of school, so the traffic must have been horrendous. I stayed in until 9 'o clock, and then I came out and took Colonial instead of Treeline. I avoided it," Maiscolo says.

