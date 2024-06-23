Watch Now
Gateway armed robbery suspect at large

LCSO asking for public help in identification
Posted at 6:44 PM, Jun 23, 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers and the Lee County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at the 7-11 off Gateway Boulevard in Fort Myers Saturday morning.

Crime Stoppers says the suspect entered the 7-11 armed; demanded money from the cash register, and fled with the money in a white pickup truck.

They describe the man as a Hispanic/white male, 5'6", and about 20 to 25 years old.

If anyone has information on this man, you are asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip, click here.

Crime Stoppers says a cash reward is possible.

