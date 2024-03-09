SKYPLEX REACHES NEW HEIGHTS: Master plan complete, phase three begins

GATEWAY, Fla. — Skyplex has been on RSW's radar for more than a decade. Now, the Lee County Port Authority has completed the master concept plan and can move the project forward.

"Skyplex is a very unique piece of property," said Lee County Port Authority Director Ben Siegel.

Located north of RSW on Daniels Parkway, the Lee County Port Authority is working to develop around 700 acres of land.

"To take Skyplex to the next level and get the value it can bring not just to Lee County, the economic value," Siegel said.

The plan breaksSkyplex into three sectors:



the west end provides office, retail and hotel space

the center provides healthcare and technology

the east is aviation and logistics.

With so much land, Siegel said it could take 15 to 20 years for a fully developed Skyplex. A few businesses already built offices at Skyplex, including Gartner and Alta resources. There's also a shopping center with a Publix.

Lee County has a $35 billion economic output. Lee County's Economic Development Director John Talmage believes a project this size will contribute to that.

"Really 1/30th of it could be located in one community and almost 600 acres. It's an amazing opportunity," he said.

He projects Skyplex to bring in $1 billion and said it could create 150,000 jobs.

"We think one of every four jobs in all of southwest Florida is going to be in that Alico Skyplex corridor," Talmage explained.

"Our vision is that Skyplex will become a destination for businesses throughout Southwest Florida," Siegel added.

The Port Authority said they'll being phase three, which is permitting and it can take around 18 months.