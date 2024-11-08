GATEWAY, Fla. — Go down the escalators, go through baggage claim and look for door five at at Southwest Florida International Airport.

Then, walk outside and RSW's new taxi line is waiting for you.

In April, MBA,the only transportation service at RSW, learned that the Lee County Port Authority planned to give passengers more taxi options. The new service started Friday.

For Joe Wojtena, who travels about eight times a year, it's already made a difference.

"So far, it's been smooth. We just got off the plane," he said.

Wojtena even noticed a difference in the quality of the cars.

Watch Gateway Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

NO RIDE, NO PROBLEM: RSW expands taxi service pick-up options

He said, "The cars look better than the old white taxis."

RSW said around 135 taxis drivers are taking part in the new "safe, regulated, high-quality," ground transportation system.

They added MBA can still provide their services at the airport. Fox 4 reached out to MBA several times, but they did not respond.

For drivers, such as David Merveilleux, it means a lot more business.

"It mean a lot to me. Give me an opportunity to provide for my family," Merveilleux said.

Once in line, an airport agent sets the passenger up with a driver.

They then confirm the rate LCPA regulates, get your address, load the car, and you're on the way home.

Merveilleux said the new service means he doesn't need to drive for Lyft or Uber.

"With Uber we were struggling a little bit. The airport provide us an opportunity to make more money, to pay our bills which I could not be more pleased and more thankful," he added.

Another driver said,"Heaven on earth. I can say that it's way better," now that he doesn't drive for a rideshare app.

Both drivers said it means more money in their pockets and potentially less money taken out of yours.

Nancy Dacko quickly checked Uber and found the taxi is the better deal.

Dacko said, "The price is competitive, so we are pretty excited to try this new service."

No reservations are required for the taxi service.