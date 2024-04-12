LCSO investigating San Carlos Park stabbing; potential suspect caught in Gateway

GATEWAY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing in San Carlos Park.

Little information is known, but according to deputies, they responded to the stabbing on Albatross Road. A potential suspect took off in a truck, they said.

Your Gateway and Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades was driving on State Road 82 and Daniels Parkway when she saw a man at gunpoint.

Other deputies swarmed the area and took the man into custody. The scene is connected to the stabbing, but it's not clear what the man's role was in it.

The man was seen taken to the ambulance nearby on a stretcher. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

LCSO's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating and more information is expected at a later time.