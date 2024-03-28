Former Gateway High track coach accused of sending naked pictures to student

GATEWAY, Fla. — Wednesday night, the Lee County School Distrtict confirmed to Gateway's Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades that a former Gateway High School girls track coach was accused of sending naked pictures to a student.

The district says Andre Adams is no longer employed with the district, and a spokesperson issued this statement.

"We do not tolerate the alleged behavior and the former coach is no longer an employee of the School District. As required, we notified DCF, law enforcement, and the Florida Department of Education of the allegations."



Rob Spicker, Lee County School District

The Lee County Sheriff's Office told Rhoades that the agency was aware of the allegations and looking into them.