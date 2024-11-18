Empty Gateway building sees new future? Plans to demolish it, build apartments

GATEWAY, Fla. — For more than a year, the office building at 12600 Gateway Boulevard sat empty.

Jack has lived down the street for six years and passes it everyday on his walk. He learned about the incoming apartment complex that will replace it on one of his walks recently.

He said he's excited to see construction start and mentioned that his condo rent keeps rising.

"If it's nice apartments or condos that are cheaper than the Royal Greens, I would be the first to move over here," he said.

The Garrett Companies, the developers for the complex, shared renderings to give an idea of what a future resident could call home.

The company's president, Rob Martinson, told Gateway Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades they will take over the property from Alta Resources soon.

Martinson said they see the demand for more housing in Gateway. The Garrett Companies have a few projects nearby in The Forum.

"We really feel like this is an area that is missing some of that needed housing, and, hence, the reason we are excited to bring housing here," Martinson said.

256 units across five buildings with a pool, club house and parking will fit on the ten plus acres.

Depending on the floor plan a resident chooses from, a one, two or three bedroom unit, the rent will cost between $1,700-$2,500 according to Martinson.

The property sits north of Gateway Charter High School and Daniels Parkway.

The Garrett Companies doesn't believe their construction will impact the existing traffic on Daniels Parkway.

"256 units is extremely insignificant to the overall investment that's being made," he said.

However, Carolyn Welker, who lives nearby, disagrees.

"When you leave for work in the morning, Daniels is backed up as soon as you pull out on it. With all that many new people coming, it's just going to be worse...it's just going to be a nightmare," Welker said.

Welker also said she and her neighbors are concerned their property value could drop.

The Garrett Companies plan to demolish the existing building in January and start construction soon after.